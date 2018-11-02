CCTV footage shows trio wanted over Northampton Co-op robbery

Officers investigating a robbery at the Co-op supermarket in Northampton have released CCTV footage of three men, wearing hoodies, forcing their way into the shop.

The robbery happened about 11.30pm on Saturday, October 27 in Wootton Hope Drive, Wootton, when three men pushed their way into the shop before threatening staff and stealing cigarettes, alcohol and cash.

Do you know these three men?

Officers are hoping the public will be able to help identify the men in the CCTV footage and are asking anyone with information to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

This comes after Central England Co-op this week launched a range of new security measures in its food stores in an effort to keep colleagues, customers and the community safe from crime.

The central monitoring system allows colleagues to press a button to alert a special control room who will then be able to watch what is happening on CCTV and call for immediate assistance from the emergency services if required.

External motion detectors have also been installed outside of food stores and will be activated outside of trading hours.

When activated they will switch on CCTV cameras that will allow specially trained camera operatives to monitor the situation and act on it.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.