CCTV appeal to identify man in suspicious incident at Northampton supermarket

Police are appealing for help to identify a man who they believe may have information about a suspicious incident.

The incident occurred at the Co-op in Bushland Road, Northampton on Saturday 12 January between 5:10pm and 5:20pm, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Northamptonshire Police did not release any more details about the incident.

The man pictured, or anyone with information about his identity, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.