CCTV: Appeal to find witness of assault in Kettering shop

Police have released this CCTV image of a woman they believe may have witnessed an assault at a shop in Avondale Road, Kettering.

The incident happened between 9.30pm and 10pm on Wednesday, April 18, when a shoplifter assaulted a member of the public.

A police spokesman said: “The suspected shoplifter has been arrested and released under investigation but officers would like the woman in the image to come forward and tell them what she saw.”

The woman in the CCTV image can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.