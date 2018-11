Police have today released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a bicycle was stolen from central Northampton.

Between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, September 27, a silver and black Carrera Rock bike, which had been left chained to a cycle rack in Gold Street, Northampton, was stolen.

Anyone who recognises the person pictured, or has information about the theft, is asked to call police on 101. Information can also be shared by calling Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.