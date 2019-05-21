Cause of Kettering shop fire still under investigation

How a fire that tore through a Kettering shop started is still not known one week on.

The listed three-storey Kettering Bedding Centre unit in Regent Street was destroyed by a blaze at about 12.30pm on May 13.

The scene this morning (Wednesday).

Fears over the safety of the structure mean a section of the street is still cordoned off with some families unable to return home.

This morning (May 21) a fire and rescue spokesman said the fire was still being investigated with no cause confirmed.

Some of the families evacuated from nearby properties were left without clothes and utensils.

Large Fire: Kettering: Kettering Bedding Centre, fire at business in Regent Street, Kettering. 'Fire and Police on scene'Monday, May 13th 2019

The community rallied to create a group to centralise donations to them.

On Friday (May 17) Kettering Council said the building may have had materials containing asbestos inside.

They provided advice for anyone near ash and debris but said the health risk was low.

Two roads closed and residents evacuated following fire at Kettering Bedding Centre building.,'Regent Street, Kettering'Monday 13 May 2019.

Just the shell of the furniture store remains with the unit in the hands of Kettering Council engineers who are looking to make it structurally safe.

Kettering Bedding Centre, part of F.L.Caswell, had run a business there since the late 1960s.

The owners thanked the community for their support and said they hope to bounce back.

A shop statement said: “Our plan is to open a temporary shop as soon as possible and look to rebuild the bedding centre over time.”