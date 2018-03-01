Cat stuck under concrete floor at building site near Corby for three weeks

This cat has used at least one of its nine lives after being stuck for three weeks under a concrete floor.

The RSPCA were called after meows could be heard coming from the flooring of a partially built house on a building site in Weldon, near Corby, on Sunday (February 25).

The cat was found under a concrete floor at the site in Weldon

RSPCA animal collection officer Sharon Knight went to the site, owned by Persimmon Homes, and could hear the cat.

She attempted to leave some food for the cat and made staff at the site aware of the situation.

They stopped work until first thing the following morning when they were able to use an angle grinder to dig into the concrete to free the stricken cat.

ACO Sharon Knight said: “I can’t see how else the cat could have got under the floor, she must have been there when the concrete was poured on - all the air vents were sealed.

The spot where the cat was rescued from

“The concrete had been poured on three weeks ago, she must have survived on the moisture under the floor, she was thin but not weak.

“Thankfully she has a good strong meow so she was heard, otherwise we would never have been able to rescue her.

“She is a lovely cat and was very affectionate once we got her out, I think she was very grateful.

“I’d also like to say thank you to the staff at Persimmon Homes who acted very quickly and didn’t hesitate to dig up the floor and rescue the cat.

ACO Sharon Knight with the cat

“Fortunately the cat was microchipped so we were able to reunite her with her owner as soon as we could.”