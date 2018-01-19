Cat needs life-saving surgery after being hit by car in Kettering

An RSPCA branch is appealing for funds to help cover the cost of life-saving surgery for a cat with a severely broken pelvis.

Olly, the black and white cat, was brought into the RSPCA Northamptonshire branch on Wednesday (January 17) after he was found injured in St Mary’s Road, Kettering.

The X-ray

A member of the public took Olly to The Avenue Vets in Kettering after he had been hit by a car.

The vets then contacted their local branch of the RSPCA.

Unfortunately, the cat has no microchip and despite efforts to locate an owner, no-one has come forward to claim him yet.

An x-ray found that two-year-old Olly has a severely broken pelvis and would have been in a great deal of pain when he came into the branch.

He is now on pain relief but desperately needs the surgery to save him.

Dawn Smith, animal welfare manager for the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch, said: “It’s so sad, Olly is a lovely young boy and is in a great deal of pain.

“Without a microchip it’s very hard for us to find an owner and sadly nobody has come forward for him.

“The surgery Olly needs truly is life or death as without it, his bones will not fuse together properly, and he won’t be able to walk.

“We’re appealing for members of the public to help us fund Olly’s surgery to give this lovely boy a second chance at life.”

The operation and care will cost more than £1,000.

The veterinary staff are also investigating whether the accident has caused further damage to Olly’s nerves, but in the meantime surgery will be carried out to fix his pelvis.

The RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch relies on donations from the public to continue its work helping animals in need.

To donate text ‘OLLY18’ plus the amount you wish to donate to 70070.

For example, by texting ‘OLLY18 £10’ to 70070 this would donate £10 directly to fund Olly’s treatment.