A cat had to have its leg amputated after being shot in Corby.

Police were called about the attack on the animal just after 7pm on Monday (April 9).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “It happened in the Willowbrook Road area of Corby when a cat was shot with a pellet gun and had to have her leg amputated.”

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to call 101.