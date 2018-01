Burglars stole cash and luxury items after breaking into a house in Barton Seagrave.

The offenders broke in through a window at the side of the house in Polwell Lane at some point between 6pm on Christmas Day and 5pm on Thursday, January 4.

They stole a safe, cash, two Rolex watches and two Chanel handbags.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the stolen property, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.