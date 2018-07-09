Cash up for grabs for community groups in East Northants

Community groups in East Northamptonshire are being encouraged to apply for grants from East Northamptonshire Council.

The council’s Community Facilities Fund, now in its sixth year, has seen more than £1.8m awarded to community groups, including voluntary organisations and charities, as well as town and parish councils, who can bid for grants of up to £50,000.

The projects must aim to enhance the district and benefit the whole community.

Previous projects have included building and construction work such as Benefield Cricket Club, who received £18,900 last year to improve their facilities, as well as purchasing large capital items such as playground equipment like Barnwell Parish Council who were awarded £32,100 this year.

Cllr Steven North, leader of East Northamptonshire Council, said: “In the last five years I’ve seen amazing projects go from application to creation and then witnessed the positive impact they have had on the community.

“I’m very proud of what the grants have achieved and I urge community groups and organisations to see if they are eligible to take advantage of a scheme that has made East Northamptonshire a perfect place to live, work and play.”

For details about the process and eligibility, visit www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/cff

Eligibility application forms must be submitted by 5pm on Friday, September 1.