Cash taken during smash-and-grab from car in Corby

Police are appealing for witnesses following a theft from a car in Rockingham Road, Corby.

The incident happened between 12.50pm and 1pm yesterday (Thursday) when a man was in a restaurant in the area.

A police spokesman said: “While inside he heard a loud bang and returned to his car to discover the passenger’s side front window had been smashed and cash had been stolen from within.

“The offender is described as a tall white man wearing a grey tracksuit and a baseball cap who ran off towards Kelvin Grove.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.