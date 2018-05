Witnesses are being sought after a burglary at a food outlet in Rockingham Road, Kettering.

The incident happened between 1am and 9am on Saturday (May 12) when the offender/s used a a tool to jemmy open the front door.

A police spokesman said: “Once inside they stole cash.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.