Cash stolen after thieves break into neighbouring shops in Corby

Police in Corby are appealing for witnesses after two shops were broken into.

The shops in Charter Court, Corby, were broken into sometime between 11.30pm on Saturday (June 16) and 7am yesterday (Monday).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Offenders broke into both properties and conducted searches, taking cash before leaving.”

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has any information about them.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.