Cash boost of more than £8,000 for Wellingborough festival

Organisers of a Wellingborough festival promise this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever before thanks to money from the National Lottery.

WelliFest, a feel-good festival to celebrate all things good about the town, has been awarded £8,200 by the National Lottery Awards for All Scheme.

The quality of work by the organisers, the Wellingborough Business Improvement District, was praised by the National Lottery on awarding the sum.

A spokesman said: “Receiving this award is a mark of the quality of work Discover Wellingborough is doing in the community.”

The money will be used to ensure an enjoyable event is put on for all who visit the town centre during the weekend of September 22 and 23.

John Cable, executive director of Wellingborough Business Improvement District, which is organising the event, said: “We are delighted to have received a substantial amount of money from the National Lottery.

“This is the second WelliFest but bigger and better than the launch event last year.

“With music and performances taking place on the Tithe Barn lawns, a drinks bar and various Steampunk activities we are set to create a celebratory atmosphere.”

Wellingborough childhood cancer charity Chelsea’s Angels will be offering face painting and a raffle in Market Street while other organisations including Wellingborough Museum, Macmillan Cancer Support, the Swansgate Centre, Fit4Less Gym, Laser Maze, Jamrock Food, the Hind Hotel and Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT) are confirmed to be taking part.

A traders’ market with activities for children will be taking place in Croyland Garden and a modified car show, organised by Silver Street business Vision Vape, will take place on the Market Square.

Anyone interested in getting involved can email info@discoverwellingborough.co.uk.