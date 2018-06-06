Cash boost of more than £65,000 for East Northants charity

A charity which supports people with drug and alcohol issues has been given more than £65,000 towards its work.

East Northants Community Services (ENCS), a hub of vital services for vulnerable people in Northamptonshire run by the East Northants Faith Group, will receive £65,908 from Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales to support its substance addiction rehabilitation service.

Residents of Recovery House follow a six-month, 12-step programme, after which they move to a ‘dry’ aftercare house and return to normal life, free from the burden of life-controlling addictions.

Figures show 80 per cent of ex-residents did not use drugs or alcohol within a year of leaving the dry house.

The grant from Lloyds Bank Foundation will fund Recovery House’s project manager, who makes sure that participants receive all the support they need, from reconnecting with family and reducing debts to finding meaningful ways for former addicts to re-integrate back into the community without falling back into damaging habits.

Drug addiction in Northamptonshire verges on double the national average and alcohol addiction is more prevalent too, meaning Recovery House and the other services provided by ENCS are vital to the community.

Matt Baker, project manager of Recovery House, said: “ENCS provides this rehabilitation service free to the client with the support of 30 volunteers.

“Housing benefit only covers part of the cost of putting each client through the programme and we are dependent on funders such as the Lloyds Bank Foundation to continue the service.

“Recovery House has been open for three years and there is a clear demand to expand the service for women as well as men.

“This grant secures the service for the next three years and allows us to start looking towards future expansion.”

Paul Streets OBE, chief executive of Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales, said: “Charities like ENCS are the lifeblood of so many communities and so vital in tackling disadvantage in towns and cities up and down the country. We’re proud that, with the support of Lloyds Bank, we’re able to support ENCS and their substance addiction rehabilitation service, and I look forward to seeing the great things they achieve in the coming years.”

ENCS delivers and supports social action projects in the county.

These include a night shelter for rough sleepers, Recovery House offering support to those looking for recovery from addiction, Rushden Food Bank, Cornerfield Café, and a debt and money advice service.

ENCS is one of five charities in the East Midlands supported in Lloyds Bank Foundation’s latest funding round, which awarded £287,873 across the region, tackling issues such as domestic abuse, housing and training for those seeking employment.