Cash boost of £7.5 million to improve Wellingborough campus

A cash boost of £7.5 million will go towards improving Wellingborough’s college campus.

Bedford College has been awarded £7.5 million from SEMLEP this month through funding available from their Local Growth Fund skills capital investment programme.

This new funding for the Wellingborough campus will enable the college to deliver a multi-million project, which will see substantial works to the Tresham college tower block, refurbishment of other on-site buildings as well as improvements to the college access.

The new-look campus in Church Street will open to students in September 2020.

The Bedford College Group CEO Ian Pryce CBE said: “When we were selected as the merger partner for Tresham College last year we promised to redevelop further education in Wellingborough to meet local skills needs.

“Thanks to the generosity of SEMLEP in recognising the need for this provision, and with the superb support of Wellingborough Council, we can that make good our promise.

“This funding will enable us to refurbish the former site in the town centre to provide a broad range of programmes for young people, adults, apprentices and employers.

“We will also be running courses from our temporary home at Croyland Hall from September so the community doesn’t have to wait to get the skills they want.”

Judith Barker, director of programmes and governance at SEMLEP, said: “This project forecasts over 1000 additional learners by 2021 which is great news for local people and local employers.

“This funding announcement confirms SEMLEP’s commitment to improving the skills offer for local communities in our area.

“It follows a very competitive funding competition and detailed due-diligence and appraisal process. I will be working very closely with the college to help them deliver this.”

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of Wellingborough Council and SEMLEP board member, said: “This announcement is amazing news for the local area on so many levels – opportunities for young people, future Growth across the borough, the local economy, jobs, lifelong learning, and of course for Tresham College as part of the Bedford College Group.

“It also gives a clear message that the borough’s doors are open to investment and growth and opportunities that address the needs of the borough and its residents.”

And Cllr Griffiths added: “The council is proud of its ongoing partnership with SEMLEP and the inward investment that this joint working is bringing to the area.

“We already know we have one of the fastest improving economies in the country and this news will be very helpful to continuing this highly positive trend.”