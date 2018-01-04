Cash boost of £21,000 for all-weather sports facility at Higham Ferrers school

A county firm has given more than £21,000 to a Higham Ferrers school for an all-weather sports facility.

Higham Ferrers Junior School has received £21,858 from Mick George Ltd.

The cash boost comes from the Northampton-based firm’s community fund, which sees the skip hire firm putting something back into the community.

Money has been given to groups in Northamptonshire as well as Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Bedfordshire as part of the firm’s second round of funding for 2017.

The latest donations for the county are:

- £21,858 for an all weather sports facility at Higham Ferrers Junior School

- £8,500 for a machinery and equipment store at Fernie Fields Sports & Social Club in Northampton

- £30,000 for a multi-use sprung floor area at Northants Gymnastic Academy Ltd

These donations follow the £460,000 that was already granted to numerous other initiatives throughout the county in the first half of last year, bringing the total funding give out across the five counties to more than £750,000 for 2017.

Since the fund was launched, nearly 100 projects have been supported with approximately £2.5 million.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd, said: “This announcement is one that the business always welcomes, and particularly this time around given the sheer volume of money being distributed for assistance.”

And he added: “The financial support that we’re able to provide, is a reflection of the businesses performance in the last six months.

“We’re pleased to declare that the company is currently in a very healthy position, achieving attractive results and growth, owing largely to the support of local communities that we operate in.

“This is our way of giving something back, to show our appreciation.”

The first round of applications for the 2018 Mick George Community Fund is now open.

Visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/mick-george- community-fund to submit entries, which must be made before March 30.