Cash boost for Raunds choir from Rushden firm’s football fundraiser

This choir is singing from the rooftops after receiving an unexpected cash boost from Croyland Car Megastore.

A Different Direction from Raunds received a £250 boost from the Rushden dealership, which matched the amount raised in a recent cake sale by the fundraising singers.

Choir member June Attley said: “I think the donation from Croyland is absolutely wonderful.

“We are raising money to buy a new PA system for our performances, which we have done in aid of Cransley Hospice and MIND.

“We raised £250 from a cake sale and then we heard that Croyland would match the amount we raised, which was brilliant.”

Other community charities are also set to net Croyland cash after the company pledged to donate to nominated good causes in the area following the England football team’s recent run of World Cup success.

Croyland Car Megastore pledged to donate more cash to local charities and community causes donating £50 for each goal the nation’s team score and matches they win throughout the tournament.

The Rushden dealership is appealing for nominations for charities looking for donations following its football fundraising campaign.

Following England’s wins over Tunisia and Panama the fancy footwork of captain Harry Kane and his team means England’s goal scoring tally has netted a cash boost of hundreds of pounds up for grabs by local charities.

Mark Swindells, general manager at Croyland Car Megastore, said: “We were delighted to show our support for the choir and match their fundraising total.

“To continue our wave of support for local causes, when the World Cup kicked off, we decided to launch our own fundraising campaign, pledging to donate £50 for every England win and £50 for every England goal scored.

“Plus if our national team goes on to lift the cup we will double the grand total raised.

“We support a number of local clubs, charities and good causes so we hope the England team’s winning streak continues as it will help boost the money raised and donated by Croyland.

“We are also appealing for nominations of local charities who would benefit from a Croyland cash boost.”

To nominate a charity for Croyland’s World Cup fundraising campaign visit the company’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CroylandCarMegastore.