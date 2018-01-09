Cash, bags and designer watch stolen in Northampton burglary

Burglars stole cash, bags and a designer watch from a Northampton home last week.

The break-in happened between 5.30am and 6.30am on Thursday, January 4, when the Rothersthorpe Road home in Far Cotton was accessed via the front door.

A moped was seen in the area at the time.

One of the stolen items, a Cath Kidston backpack, was found later on by a member of the public on Towcester Road, at the corner of Briar Hill Walk. The stolen Tommy Hilfiger watch is pictured.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.