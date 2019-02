Money and jewellery were stolen in a Northampton burglary.

The burglary happened on Tuesday, February 5, between 2.30pm and 9.15pm, when the unknown offender/s forced open the front door of the home in Birch Barn Way, Kingsthorpe.

Once inside they stole cash and jewellery.

Anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.