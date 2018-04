Jewellery of great sentimental value to the owners was stolen during a burglary in Northampton.

The thieves also took cash during the burglary, which happened between 9am on Friday, April 6, and 5pm on Monday, April 9, in Birchfield Road, Abington.

To access the property, the burglar(s) climbed over the garden wall and smashed a window.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.