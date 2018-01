Cash and jewellery were stolen in a burglary in Northampton.

The incident happened between 8am and 3.30pm on Thursday, January 25, at a house in Pinewood Road in Kingsley Park when the offender/s forced entry to the property via the back door.

Once inside they stole cash and jewellery.

Witnesses or anyone who has any information about this incident should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.