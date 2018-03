Burglars broke into a Corby house before stealing cash - and three Creme Eggs.

The break-in happened in Warkton Way between 9.40pm on Saturday (March 3) and 6.20am the following morning.

Following an untidy search, the thieves escaped with a green cylinder tin containing almost £300 in small change.

They also stole a driving licence and three Creme Eggs.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.