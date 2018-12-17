Cash and bottles of booze stolen in Northampton burglary

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after burglars stole cash and alcohol from a house in Obelisk Rise.

The incident happened on Wednesday, December 12, between 7pm and 8.30pm in Ash Rise, when the unknown offender/s forced their way into the property via the front door and stole a large amount of cash and several bottles of alcohol, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.