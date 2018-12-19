Cases of Northamptonshire Police officers and staff who RESIGNED under investigation

These are the details of cases where Northamptonshire police officers and members of staff resigned before an internal investigation into their conduct could be completed since 2014.

June 2018 Private Hearing It was alleged that a Police Constable pursued a personal relationship with another officer that was considered to be an abuse of a position of trust. That relationship was pursued in work time both on and off police premises. It was also alleged that sexual contact took place whilst on work premises. This is in breach of the Police Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity and Discreditable Conduct. Proven Outcome: Officer had resigned but would have been dismissed with immediate effect

June 2018 It was alleged that a member of Police Staff persistently used inappropriate language and behaviour towards others in the workplace. This is in breach of the Police Staff Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Authority, Respect and Courtesy. Staff member resigned but would have been required to attend a Misconduct Meeting if they had been in the workplace.

May 2018 It was alleged that a Police Community Support Officer formed inappropriate personal relationships with members of public, sharing police information with them. Additionally it was alleged that they took inappropriate photographs of themselves, whilst on duty, in uniform and shared these images with those they had formed relationships with. This is in breach of the Police Staff Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity, Discreditable Conduct, Work and Responsibilities, Confidentiality and Instructions. Staff member had resigned but would have been dismissed with immediate effect

October 2017 A Special Constable was subject to criminal proceedings and acquitted at court. During the Conduct investigation inappropriate discriminatory text messages were identified on the officer’s mobile telephone. Resigned during a gross misconduct investigation

May 2017 It was alleged that a Police Staff member reported absent from work due to sickness, however during the period of sickness a posting was placed on a social media site that suggested the staff member was socialising and was not sick. If proven, this is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Honesty and Integrity. Resigned prior to conclusion of Gross Misconduct investigation

December 2016 It was alleged that a Police Staff Manager was aware of an inappropriate relationship being conducted by a police officer and failed to report it or challenge it, leaving the organisation and police officer vulnerable. In addition, it was alleged the member of Police Staff was aware of or would have suspected a colleague/friend was attempting to influence a criminal investigation and mislead investigators, and failed to report or challenge this. Resigned prior to a Gross Misconduct Hearing taking place.

September 2016 IPCC Independent Investigation An allegation was made that the officer failed to make a proper risk assessment following the report of a missing person. This allegation, if proven amounted to Misconduct for Duties and Responsibilities. Resigned prior to a Misconduct Meeting taking place.

August 2016 A Police Staff member was investigated for Computer Misuse and breaching Subject to Gross Misconduct Data Protection whilst at work. This was linked to criminal investigations. The Police Staff member resigned prior to disciplinary action being taken. Investigation – resigned prior to a determination being made.

August 2016 It was alleged that a Police Staff member attempted to influence a criminal investigation and mislead investigators. Subject to a Gross Misconduct investigation - resigned prior to a determination being made.

September 2015 A member of Police Staff failed to disclose previous criminal and disciplinary matters recorded against him on his application and vetting forms to Northamptonshire Police. Resigned whilst on a Gross Misconduct Notice and prior to a Hearing taking place.

June 2015 A member of Police Staff, whilst being investigated for a criminal offence applied for another job. On the application form requesting information around previous criminal or disciplinary cases, the member of police staff failed to disclose that a criminal and disciplinary investigation was taking place, therefore providing inaccurate and misleading information. Resigned whilst on a Gross Misconduct Notice.

October 2014 A Police Officer failed to investigate a reported crime involving an allegation of a robbery on a juvenile. The Police Officer had a live Final Written Warning in place at the time of the incident, for breaching the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Duties and Responsibilities, and Discreditable Conduct. Resigned prior to Formal Gross Misconduct Hearing

May 2014 Police staff member tested positive for illegal substance; class A drugs. Resigned before Hearing commenced. June 2014 Special Constable placed discreditable comments of an offensive nature on social media site. Resigned before investigation concluded.

June 2014 Police staff member misuse of force command and control systems for non policing purpose and personal gain. Services dispensed before investigation concluded.

June 2014 Off duty Special Constable behaved in a discreditable manner. Resigned prior to investigation commencing.