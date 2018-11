Police are appealing for witnesses to two car break-ins in central Wellingborough last night (Thursday).

A rear window of a black Vauxhall Zafira parked in St John’s Street was smashed and a bag stole between 8.25pm and 9.03pm last night (November 22).

In the same street, the rear driver’s side window of a blue Suzuki was smashed and loose change was stolen from inside between 7.35pm and 9.20pm.

Witnesses should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting crime numbers 18000566095 / 18000566170.