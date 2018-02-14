Cars damaged after being squirted with corrosive substance in Barton Seagrave

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after repeated incidents of criminal damage to cars in Cottesmore Avenue, Barton Seagrave.

The latest incident happened on Friday, February 9, between 6.30pm and 7pm, when the man in the CCTV images is seen to discard a cigarette just before approaching the cars in question and squirting an unknown corrosive substance on them, causing damage.

The second CCTV image released by police

A police spokesman said: “The victims in this case have suffered ongoing harassment for a number of years.

“In this instance, the man approached from the direction of Woodlands Avenue and left via the same road.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the images is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.