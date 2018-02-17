Carpenter hangs up his tools after 48 years at Oundle School

A member of staff from Oundle School has retired after dedicating nearly half a century of his working life to the school.

Ged North, a carpenter and joiner who was part of the maintenance team, was just 17 years old when he joined the school in July 1970.

During his time at the school, Ged has worked for five different head teachers and played a key role in the construction and maintenance of many of the buildings around Oundle.

Bursar Dom Toriati said the traditional skills Mr North offered, along with a willingness to support others with a can-do attitude, made him a great member of the maintenance team.

He said: “Ged personifies what it means to be an exemplary employee at Oundle.

“His hard work and dedication will be sorely missed by his team and the school as a whole.

“We wish him a long and happy retirement.”