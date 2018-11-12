Caring and compassionate staff make Irthlingborough care home outstanding, report finds

An Irthlingborough care home has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission thanks to the care and compassion shown by its staff.

The Addington Road branch of residential care company Alderwood LLA was visited in August when inspectors found people being provided safe, responsive, caring, effective and well-led care.

Alderwood LLA Addington Road is a small residential care home for four people with learning disabilities and autism.

Rob Assall-Marsden, CQC’s head of inspection for adult social care in the central region, said: "Our inspection team was really impressed by the level of care and support offered to people who live at Alderwood LLA.

"The ethos at this home was based on providing a family-type setting for all adults, whilst supporting their needs through structured education and living.

"Without exception, all the relatives spoken with were extremely pleased with the individualised care and support their family members received at the service.

"Staff had an excellent understanding of all the people using the service. They worked as a close team and were driven in providing person-centred support to enable people to achieve as much independence as possible.

Under CQC’s programme of inspections, all adult social care services are given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Alderwood LLA is rated outstanding in the responsive and well-led categories, and good for being safe, caring and effective.

"Every opportunity was sought to enhance people's life experience. The Alderwood organisation had a personalised and innovative approach to supporting people through activities, education and work," added Mr Assall-Marsden.

"The service had established strong links with resource centres for people with a learning disability and relatives were passionate about the quality of the care that was provided to their family members, the progress for their family members, and the unique nature of the service.

"All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated outstanding."

A full inspection report has been published on the CQC’s website here.