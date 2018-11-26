Car stolen off man's driveway in Northampton while he carried bags inside

A car was stolen from a Northampton neighbourhood while the owner was carrying bags into his house.

The incident happened on Saturday (November 24) at about 10pm in Dandelion Close when a man pulled onto his driveway and entered his house to put some bags inside.

In the very short time he was gone, a man got into his car, a black Saab 9-3 Vector Sport, and drove it away.

The offender is described as a white man, aged 25-30, of skinny build and about 5ft 10in. He had short, mousy brown hair and a long and skinny nose.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.