Car purchasing firm opens Kettering branch

Vehicle purchasing site webuyanycar.com has opened a new branch in Kettering.

Town mayor James Burton officially opened the office on theBelgrave Retail Park in Northfield Avenue last week, accompanied by mayoress Lorraine Burton and members of the webuyanycar.com team.

The opening of the branch has created two new jobs for the area and will be the first branch in the town.

Head of technical services Richard Evans said: “Our latest opening in Kettering is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar.com and our support for customers in the Northamptonshire area, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

“With the new branch, we hope to reduce customer traveling time by expanding to a more central location.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming many new customers in branch and continuing to be the area’s top consumer choice for selling cars in a convenient and hassle-free way.”

Webuyanycar.com has more than 250 branches nationwide and the Kettering opening follows the announcement of its millionth customer in late 2017.

Headquartered in Manchester, the automotive firm employs more than 500 members of staff.

Mr Evans added: “Our new Kettering branch will be open five days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”