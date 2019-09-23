Car flips in accident at Corby Asda

Firefighters and police were called to an accident at the Asda petrol station in Corby last night after a car flipped on to its side.

A police spokesman said there were no recorded injuries after the vehicle struck the petrol station in Phoenix Parkway.

The car can be seen resting on its side between the fire engine and a petrol pump

Emergency services were called at 11.20pm last night (Sunday, September 22).

A witness said they saw the car on its side.

They said police and two fire engines were on the scene at about midnight.

They said the car was small, but were unsure of the make or model.