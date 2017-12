A car was involved in a crash before catching fire on the A6 this morning (Thursday).

Police were called to the A6 Desborough Bypass just after 9am after van and a car were in collision.

The car then caught fire but the blaze has since been put out.

The ambulance service attended but nobody involved has serious injuries, a police spokesman said.

The road is still blocked according to AA’s traffic alerts, with slow traffic on the surrounding roads.