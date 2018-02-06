Cannabis factory worth more than £300,000 found in Corby

Police discovered a cannabis factory worth more than £300,000 during a raid on an address in Corby.

Officers executed a search warrant at the address on the Kingswood estate under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found 525 cannabis plants on Wednesday (January 31).

Armando Musa, 28, was arrested during the warrant and subsequently charged with production of Class B under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He is currently held on remand in custody.

Sergeant Jon Hodgson from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Obtaining this warrant was a direct result of information we received from the community in Corby Town whose neighbourhood had become blighted by this drugs operation.

“Over £300,000 worth of cannabis plants were found at this address so I am pleased that we have managed to disrupt this organised criminal network and help take drugs off our streets.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage people to report suspicious behaviour to us as our success here was a direct result of engagement with local residents.”

Anyone who wants to report suspicious behaviour in the area can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.