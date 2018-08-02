Can you help with urgent items needed by Wellingborough’s foodbank?

A foodbank is appealing for help with items it is in short supply of to continue its work with people in need.

The Wellingborough & District Foodbank has released details of some of the items which could really help them with their vital work in the town.

Items in urgent need include packets of sugar, biscuits, cereal, mashed potato and instant noodles, as well as cartons of custard, UHT mild and UHT fruit juice.

Jars of pasta sauce, curry sauce, jam or marmalade and meat or fish paste would help.

They are also appealing for tins of fruit, puddings and potatoes, as well as toiletries including toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, shower gel and toilet roll.

And strong carrier bags would be useful for the foodbank based at the Daylight Centre in High Street, Wellingborough.

However, overstocked items which are not currently required include baked beans, pasta and pulses.

The foodbank is designed to help individuals and families in Wellingborough and the surrounding area who are in crisis.

Its aim is to provide people in proven need with basic food and other essential items for a short time until the crisis is resolved or until the appropriate agencies are able to help.

The food which the foodbank distributes is donated by many individuals and local organisations including churches, temples and mosques, schools and local businesses.

All donations are then checked, sorted, dated and ‘banked’ at the foodbank.

Donations can be dropped off anytime between 9.30am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

There are also several donation bins around the town, including Tesco at Victoria Park, Sainsburys in Northampton Road and Wellingborough Homes in Thompson Court.

The Wellingborough & District Foodbank is managed by Daylight Centre Fellowship in partnership with local faith groups, individuals and others partners

For more details call 01933 446494 or go to www.daylightcf.org/foodbank.