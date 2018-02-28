Can you help out Corby family support charity?

A Corby-based family support charity which works alongside famlies and youngsters is on the hunt for new volunteers.

Home-Start Corby is a family support charity which works alongside children and families living across the Borough of Corby and surrounding villages.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Our work depends on the skills and experience of committed parent volunteers. We offer excellent training and support to all volunteers.

“Our volunteers visit families in their own home regularly and offer parents and their children befriending, a listening ear and lots of encouragement. They also offer support to families on trips and outings.

“Home-Start Corby recognise that parents find the early years of parenting a challenge at times, so can offer assistance in a non judgemental, confidential way that builds on the strengths already happening within your family.

“We offer practical help, such as supporting families to attend appointments, help with meal planning with our Eat Smart with Home-Start, encouraging them to join in local groups and activities such as outings to the park, libraries and children centres to meet other families. Volunteers also help support with fundraising, such as at our Coffee morning held twice a year at Rockingham Castle.”

Home-Start Corby is currently in the midst of a project called ‘Home Wasn’t Built in a Day’, which involves working alongside various partner organisations across Corby and is centred on practical work in the home, but also covering well-being activities and improved understanding of issues such as domestic harm and mental health as well as providing a wide range of training opportunities and workshops for families and volunteers to take part in together.

The spokesman added: “Home-Start Corby volunteers have been specially recruited, checked for suitability and trained to a high standard within the ethos of Home-Start’s principles and policies and will be required to undertake a DBS check.

“They can visit you and your family at home in a positive and progressive way. They are able to work at a pace that suits you, and will ensure your confidence and enjoyment of parenting is a priority.

“For more information on volunteering, or on helping to support Home-Start Corby through fundraising please contact Home-Start Corby on 01536 409612 or access our website www.homestartcorby.org.uk.”