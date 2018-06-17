Can you help county pupils realise their reading potential?

A charity which helps youngsters improve their reading is on the hunt for new volunteers to help school pupils realise their potential.

Beanstalk volunteers contribute 500 hours every week to help children become more confident and able readers at schools in Northamptonshire.

The charity is now on the hunt for more volunteers.

A spokesman for Beanstalk said: “The organisation trains and supports reading helpers to provide one-to-one support to children aged from three to 13 in a variety of ways, turning them into confident, passionate and able readers.

“In 2016-2017 Beanstalk reading helpers supported approximately 840 children in the East of England with their reading.”

Jo Burns, Beanstalk area manager in the East of England, said: “Reading is a fundamental skill in early education and, once grasped, provides a springboard to new opportunities and possibilities.

“By working with children who have either fallen behind with their reading, lack confidence, or struggle with their fluency or comprehension, our reading helpers can make a significant difference to their future prospects.

“This Volunteer’s Week we want to highlight the valuable hours spent by our trained reading helpers who help deliver Beanstalk’s reading programmes in a range of educational settings across the East of England. The work our reading helpers do makes a meaningful difference to children – thank you to all our volunteers and supporters!”

To find out more, visit www.beanstalkcharity.org.uk, phone 0845 450 0307 or email info@beanstalkcharity.org.uk.