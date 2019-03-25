Can you give 'The Beatles' a new home? RSPCA appeal to help guinea pigs after Northamptonshire house fire

A family of guinea pigs named after The Beatles are in need of new homes this month after a house fire in Northamptonshire put them all up for adoption.

A family in the county had no choice but to sign over many of their much-loved pets into care after a fire left them unable to give them the home they needed.

Could young give a home to 'The Beatles'?

But now, many of the family's pets have found their way into the care of RSPCA Northamptonshire and need a happy ending.

Animal care supervisor Julie Clifft said: "It's very sad that these animals have been signed over to us but it's through no fault of their old owners.

"We're trying to find the best possible home that we can for all these animals."

They include finding a new home for 'The Beatles'; four male guinea pigs named George, Ringo, John and Paul. They are available in pairs and are all approximately two years old.

John and Paul are available together as a pair.

Julie said: "It can be especially hard to find a home for a pair of male guinea pigs because you can't put more than one male with a group of females. If anyone can help re-home these handsome boys then please get in touch."

Other pets who have come into RSPCA care after the fire include Coulson the white rabbit, and several other rabbits and chinchillas who are not yet ready for adoption.

RSCPA Northamptonshire is open for visits between 11am and 2pm every day. For more information, visit their website.

George and Ringo some together as a pair.