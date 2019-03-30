Campaign for ‘proper’ police station for Corby gathers pace

Corby needs its own police station.

That’s the message from prospective parliamentary candidate Beth Miller who is campaigning for a return of a dedicated police station for the town.

Earlier this month, we exclusively revealed that response police officers were once again going to be based in the town, fifteen months after the town’s police station was closed.

In the face of rising knife crime rates and anti-social behaviour issues, Northamptonshire Police said they were looking for a ‘base’ for a number of response officers and neighbourhood teams to work from.

But they did not go as far as saying they were reopening the town’s police station.

Their decision was welcomed by Beth Miller, the Labour Party’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Corby and East Northamptonshire, but Beth has pledged to continue to campaign for even more resources to be spent on the town’s policing.

“It is a disgrace that Corby Police Station was closed in 2017 by the Conservatives,” said Beth, who missed out on winning the Corby and East Northamptonshire seat at the last General Election by 2,000 votes.

“I’m really glad to hear that after campaigning we should be getting a slightly bigger police presence in Corby, but it does not go far enough after the cuts we’ve had, and the officers and PCSOs we’ve lost.

“We’re a growing town, our villages are expanding, and recent well reported incidents show us exactly why we need a proper police hub/station in Corby to support the town and the wider constituency.”

From April, the police and fire portion of council tax bills for Northamptonshire will increase by £24 per household per year after Stephen Mold, Police Crime Commissioner said people were demanding more visible policing.

Beth, who has been working with former Home Office Minister, Vernon Coaker MP, believes action should be taken sooner rather than later.

She is asking local people to share their views on her Facebook page.