Calls to support Corby Old Village during hard times

Shopkeepers in Corby’s historic Old Village are still trying to get new signs letting people know that they’re open for business months after they asked for them.

One of the main routes into the Old Village at Cottingham Road has been blocked since the beginning of this year while work takes place to upgrade the railway bridge.

Business owners asked Network Rail to put up signs telling people that the village is still accessible. Although some signs were put up, traders say that they are not in the correct places and that more signs are needed.

They say business has been hit as a result.

Tin’s Barbershop in High Street has had to reduce its opening hours temporarily until the road reopens. Tin said: “I am looking forward to the road being reopened and hope it’s on time as the weather has been so favourable.

“There’ve been no rain spells to delay progress.

“The support from my regular customers has been fabulous through this.

“I have, however, recently made the decision to temporarily reduce my opening hours due to the closure and I am currently running a loyalty scheme to reward my customers for supporting us through this difficult period.”

Their campaign is being supported by Corby’s Labour prospective parliamentary candidate Beth Miller, who said: “I’m encouraging people to pop into the Old Village for gifts or lunch out because it’s important we support our local businesses through this difficult time with the bridge closure.

“I’ve also been in touch with Network Rail on a number of occasions to push for additional signage earlier on along the road, including where Oakley Road and Station Road meet.

“I’ll continue to do this until we get it.”

A Network Rail spokeswoman sent an near-identical statement to the previous time that the Northants Telegraph raised the issue. The statement said: “We are carrying out work to Cottingham Road bridge as part of a Midland Main Line Upgrade. The bridge needs to be reconstructed to allow for the safe clearance of overhead line equipment. This work is scheduled to complete in August.

“Due to the nature of the work, Cottingham Road bridge is closed to vehicles and a clearly signposted diversion route is in place. A temporary bridge has been built to maintain access for pedestrians and cyclists throughout the work.

“We have worked closely with the local community and have installed additional ‘Open for Business’ signs where requested.

“We are keen to continue to work as closely as possible with traders in the area and would encourage them to submit requests to the Network Rail National Helpline on 03457 11 41 41.”