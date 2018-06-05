Calls for free all-day parking at Rushden Lakes

More than 1,880 people have signed a petition calling for free all-day parking at Rushden Lakes.

The retail and leisure development currently allows people to park for free for up to five hours.

Should there be free all-day parking at Rushden Lakes?

While this may be plenty of time for shoppers browsing the stores or popping in for something to eat, it is not so convenient for staff working there.

Many staff members have reported receiving fines and an online petition has now been launched calling for free parking all day.

It has attracted more than 1,880 signatures so far.

The online petition states: “Rushden Lakes allows free parking for five hours to all customers and staff.

“However the problem is that a lot of staff at the lakes work over five hours a day.

“This has resulted in a large number of staff at the lakes receiving £100 parking fines.

“Some employees have received as many as six parking fines each even though they have been there working.

“There are no other car parks nearby, other than Waitrose and other company car parks across the road, however they are only two hours parking.

“Rushden Lakes have allowed companies to have designated parking spaces for some of the staff offering between two to five spaces to accommodate for all the employees at each store, however with most stores employing over 100 people, with the vast majority of these people driving, it is hugely un-accommodating.

“I want Rushden Lakes to put all staff registration plates on their system to allow for all staff to receive free parking all day to avoid getting parking fines on their shifts.

“With the further development that is happening, there is no reason why they cannot create a staff car park, if the registration plate recognition system is not an option.

“Or alternatively hand out car stickers or badges for all employees so they can avoid the fines.

“Please help employees of Rushden Lakes get their free parking, as it simply isn’t fair.”

Cllr Dorothy Maxwell, who represents Rushden Spencer ward, is backing the calls for better staff parking at Rushden Lakes.

She carried out a survey of people who work there before Christmas and heard stories including one person receiving parking tickets totalling £1,200.

Cllr Maxwell said: “We have got to get it sorted out.

“This is not acceptable.”

The Northants Telegraph has asked the Crown Estate, which owns Rushden Lakes, for a comment but has yet to have a response.

For more details on the petition click here