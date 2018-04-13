Calls for action to stop deer deaths on Corby roads

Action is being called for to stop wild deer being killed on Corby’s roads.

Several herds of deer near to the development at the Midlands Logistics Park on Geddington Road are causing a danger on the roads.

At the meeting of the crime and disorder committee in Corby on Wednesday (April 11) Cllr Bridget Watts estimated that one deer a week was being killed in the area.

And Cllr Mary Butcher called for action to be taken before a driver is seriously injured.

She said: “A friend of mine was nearly killed on that road because of a deer. It is a very frightening thing if a deer steps out into the road as they are stunned by the car headlights.”

Cllr Julie Riley, who represents the Little Stanion ward, which is near to the development site, said that she had been meeting with a home builder in the area and was looking for funds to pay for some roadside measures.

She said: “We are looking into the possibility of putting up deer warning signs and also starting a deer awareness programme to alert drivers to the risk so that they slow down.”