Call to delete video of Northamptonshire PCSO surrounded by youths following his tragic death

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for a video circulating online of one of its police community support officers (PCSOs) and a group of youths to be deleted for the sake of his family.

Alex Franklin died at his home address sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning - hours after he was involved in an incident with a group of young people in Kettering.

A force spokesman said police were aware of a video circulating on social media of the Mill Road incident and were currently reviewing it.

"In the meantime, we would request on behalf of Alex’s family, who are grieving the loss of their loved one, that you do not share the footage on social media and if you have done so already, that you delete it," the spokesman added.

"Seeing this video circulating on social media is causing distress to his family and friends who are already going through an extremely difficult time. Thank you for your understanding."

The Chronicle & Echo has seen a copy of the video, which seems to show PCSO Franklin surrounded by youths and carrying a plastic bag.

Once widely shared social media post suggested he was being taunted by the group and he had suffered a heart attack following the incident.

No official cause of death has been confirmed.

Dozens of kind-hearted tributes have been made to the officer, described as a 'warm, caring and committed' PCSO who was a 'huge' advocate for young people in Northamptonshire.

Chief Constable Nick Adderleywas among those to pay tribute.

"How dreadfully sad and cruel," he said via Twitter. "Such a dedicated family man, committed to serving his community with passion."

