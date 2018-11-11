Calendar Girls stars show their support for fundraiser in aid of Kettering and Wellingborough charities

A group of women who decided to ‘Dare to Bare’ in the style of Calendar Girls got the chance to meet the stars of the musical version.

The musical starring Denise Welch and Ruth Madoc with music and lyrics by Gary Barlow is based on the 2003 film Calendar Girls - the film which inspired countless fundraisers to strip off and bare all in front of the camera for a good cause.

The Dare to Bare ladies with Denise Welch from the musical

This is what Amanda, Debbie, Jayne, Loraine, Lucy and Nila chose to do by having their pictures taken for a calendar in support of the Crazy Hats Breast Cancer Appeal and Kettering’s Cransley Hospice.

And after becoming calendar stars themselves, the ladies got the chance to meet some of the cast from the musical.

Debbie Paton said: “We got to meet the cast of Calendar Girls the Musical last week.

“The cast were very encouraging and have followed us on our twitter page @daretobarebc.”

The women loved meeting the cast and having their support for their own calendar.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the calendar, Debbie said: “It’s our way of giving back to two charities - Crazy Hats which helped all of us when we had breast cancer and Cransley Hospice, which cared for our friend Katie and supported her family before she passed away from secondary breast cancer last November.

“We also want to raise awareness among our audience of the importance of self-examination, how to do it and what to look for, and attending mammograms.

“And last but not least, to enjoy quality fun time together as a group of friends creating something positive out of our shared cancer experience.”

The pictures were taken over three photoshoots, with the majority taken in a room which had been turned into a studio at Kettering Park Hotel.

Other pictures were taken over two days on locations in the changing room at Northampton Saints rugby ground and Towcester Racecourse, as well as Silverstone Circuit and Loraine’s back garden.

They have covered all the production costs through sponsorship from local businesses so any money raised by the calendar sales will go directly to the charities.

Debbie said they will be out and about with the calendar in the run-up to Christmas, including at Higham Sparkle, Castle Ashby Christmas fair and Oundle Christmas fair.

The calendar can be bought via the website at www.daretobarebc.co.uk or through the charities.

For more information, search for ‘Dare to Bare - to be breast aware’ on Facebook.