Bypass scheme for major road north of Corby gathers pace

A seventy-year bypass campaign by people living in a rural village alongside the A6003 has been reignited because of the ‘huge increase’ in traffic that will be caused by a huge Corby housing development.

Villagers in Caldecott, just north of the Corby borough, have called on builders of the West Corby development and Rutland Council to help them finally get a bypass built around their traffic-clogged hamlet.

The busy A6003 runs directly through the heart of Caldecott, has 32 separate access points from the village, and is used by an estimated 8,000 vehicles each day. Older people in the village are said to be worried about leaving their homes because they are intimidated by the road.

Now local people say that the building of the 4,500-home West Corby development, planned for a greenfield site between Corby’s BP garage and Danesholme Road, will cause them further misery.

They say that the development - currently at the planning stages - will result in a ‘huge increase’ in traffic.

Caldecott has two blind bends and a one-way traffic light at the Eyebrook bridge crossing and residents say that HGVs regularly have to mount the pavement to pass one another.

Now 221 people, representing 90 per cent of the village’s population, have signed a petition organised by Caldecott Parish Council and backed by neighbouring parish authorities, calling on Rutland County Council and the West Corby development team to work together to come up with a bypass plan.

Caldecott Parish Councillor Carlton Hide said: “Residents have long been blighted by the A6003 on their doorsteps, it has a serious impact on much of the community’s quality of life; we have some elderly residents who have lived in the village all of their lives who are so intimidated by the road, they hesitate to leave their homes.”

“But now there’s an even bigger picture to consider. We’re asking Rutland County Council to incorporate a bypass into a forward thinking transport plan that considers future developments and ensures the route is fit for purpose.

“A bypass would not only provide improved safety and wellbeing for residents but also ensure easy access to Rutland from the south, an easier road for commuters, a wider road for commercial traffic and a far better impression for those travelling to Rutland for leisure and tourism purposes”.

Rutland County Council this week officially objected to the West Corby development and offered their support for the bypass campaign. They say they have included a commitment to undertake a feasibility study into the bypass in the Draft Local Transport Plan. They have also formally asked the developers of West Corby to undertake an assessment into the effect of the increase in traffic on Caldecott, Uppingham and the A47/ A6003 roundabout.

Councillor Lucy Stephenson, Portfolio Holder for Highways and Transport at Rutland County Council, said: “Caldecott is located directly on one of Rutland’s main arterial routes and already susceptible to congestion at peak travel times.

“Our latest Local Transport Plan, which assesses Rutland’s transport needs up to 2036, takes capacity on our road networks into consideration. This includes a commitment to pursue all possible funding sources to deliver a bypass for the village.”

