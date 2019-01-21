Wood products maker in Northamptonshire boosted by trend for timber car barns

A timber product manufacturer in Northamptonshire is dealing with a growing workload as fashion tilts against traditional brick built garages.

Scotts of Thrapston says a growing number of luxury housing developers are opting to construct timber car barns instead of garages.

The company, which recently completed a £500,000 investment in new machinery, predicts the demand for more timber car barns on housing developments will grow during the year.

The firm, a specialist in the manufacture and installation of timber framed buildings, says it has seen considerably more activity in the last two to three years from high-end housing developers and builders.

Richard Jarvis, spokesman for Scotts of Thrapston, said: “Developers are moving away from traditional brick garages to oak-fronted timber garages, car barns or car ports.

“We have developed a system that meets and exceeds the requirements of developers at a cost that satisfies their budget. The car barns are also prefabricated offsite and installed in 50 per cent of the time, compared with a traditional build.”

Scotts of Thrapston has provided car barns for a development by Spitfire Bespoke Homes for the Grade II Listed Haseley Manor, near Warwick.

The developer is creating nine new homes on the grounds, while the manor is being converted into 13 apartments.