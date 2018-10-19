Wellingborough shopping centre to host 360-degree war experience to mark centenary anniversary

Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre will be hosting a 360-degree experience next month to coincide with 100 years since the First World War ended.

The free event on Saturday, November 3, offers shoppers the chance to immerse themselves in films from one of the most momentous periods in history.

Taking place outside Clintons from 10am until 3pm, shoppers will be transported back to the trenches of World War One watching original films and seeing photographic references of World War Two within the 360-degree dome.

To commemorate the 676 soldiers from Wellingborough who gave their life in World War One, the shopping centre is inviting people to go along to the centre to take part in the poppy themed arts and crafts.

Visitors can either plant a poppy in the centre’s commemorative garden or add their own personalised fingerprint poppy.

The centre has also teamed up with local primary schools including All Saints CEVA, Park Junior School and Friars Academy to offer an educational experience.

On Friday, November 2, pupils will be visiting the centre to gain exclusive access into the 360-degree experience to watch documentaries about World War One and Two as part of their KS2 learning.

Lindsay Tickner, centre manager at Swansgate, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming the 360-degree experience to Swansgate Shopping Centre, coinciding with the centenary anniversary.

“Visitors will have the chance to immerse themselves in films from World War One and World War Two, getting a glimpse like no other into what life was like for Wellingborough’s soldiers.

“To say thank you to the 676 soldiers from Wellingborough who lost their lives in World War One, visitors can also take part in our poppy themed arts and crafts and either plant a poppy or add their own personalised fingerprint poppy to our wall.”