Wellingborough coffee house’s efforts to ‘never forget’ World War One heroine

A special coffee blend is being sold to raise funds to renovate the headstone of a Wellingborough war heroine.

During searches into the history of the site where The Roastery at Bella Barista now stands at Wellingborough’s Nene Court, staff heard about the story of Sister Adams.

They were aware that the site, which dates back to 1833, had been used as a volunteer hospital in World War One but were intrigued to learn of the contribution it made.

The research revealed how Sister Elizabeth Adelaide Adams became the volunteer matron in the hospital and gave up her time to help the needy and injured.

But after helping more than 1,000 injured soldiers, sadly she contracted influenza from one of the patients she was treating and died days after the end of the war.

Marcel Binley, director at The Roastery, said: “Sister Adams was a true local heroine and her remains are buried here in Northamptonshire.

“Over time her grave has fallen into disrepair and efforts are being made to raise funds to renovate the damaged stone.

“As residents of Nene court, we thought it our duty to help not only with this fund but to ensure ‘we’ll never forget’ this modest and humble war heroine.”

The Roastery has created a special coffee blend dedicated to Sister Adams and for every retail bag of Sister Adams Blend purchased, £2 will be donated towards the fund put in place for the headstone renovation.

The coffee will be sold through various local outlets, including The Emporium at Nene Court and Magazine Heaven at Rushden Lakes as well as via www.bellabarista.co.uk.

Bella Barista is a local family owned business which was established in 1998.