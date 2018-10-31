Well-known family firm to close its Rushden design studio

A family firm which has been part of Rushden High Street for more than 50 years is set to close its design studio next month.

Peter Crisp first opened in the High Street in 1959 before expanding and taking over much of the corner of High Street and Church Street.

But after celebrating 50 years in business, the department store closed in 2009 with just the kitchen and bathroom design studio remaining open.

The ‘tough’ decision has now been taken to close this too, marking the end of an era for the family retailer which was so well-known in Rushden.

Managing director Julia Roberts said: “Peter Crisp Ltd has decided to close down the Kitchen, Bedroom & Bathroom Design Studio in Church Street, Rushden, at the end of this year.

“This tough decision has been based on the current challenging economic climate and my desire to step down from managing the retail operation of Peter Crisp Ltd.

“Going forward I will continue to be at the helm of Peter Crisp Ltd as managing director, concentrating on our property interests, which is already an established area of our business portfolio.

“It has been the Crisp family’s pleasure to have served the local community in Rushden High Street for 59 years.

“We have been proud to uphold our values of quality and customer service.”