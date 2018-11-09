Timber products maker in Thrapston shapes future with new investment

A timber product manufacturer in Northamptonshire has just completed a £500,000 investment in the business.

Scotts of Thrapston, based in Bridge Street, Thrapston, has updated a range of equipment including the installation of a new CNC Router.

It has also consolidated its growth with two key appointments to strengthen.

The family-run business is renown for its specialist products, including summerhouses, stables, garages to roof trusses, engineered flooring, and education and community buildings.

James Scott, managing director of the 98-year-old company, said: “As we approach our centenary, we are continuing to look ahead and invest in the future.”

The appointments are production manager Ian Latham and joinery sales manager Tom Barfield.

Mr Scott said: “By bringing in such talent and experience, we can capitalise fully on our major factory investment and are safeguarding our business for the long term.

Mr Latham, who has 35 years’ experience in the industry, said: “The fact it is a family business really appeals as it has a traditional history, but the future is being embraced in modernising the buildings and shop floor as well as the factory technology.”

Mr Barfield said: “There has been considerable recent investment and strengthening of the senior management team and I really wanted to be a part of it. I’m here to grow sales and I’m hugely excited at the prospect.”